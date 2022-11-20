Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.58 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
TransUnion Stock Performance
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.
About TransUnion
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.