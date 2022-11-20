Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.58 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

