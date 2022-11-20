Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,500 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Get Rating

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

