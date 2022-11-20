Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 88,372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,122,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.