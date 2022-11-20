Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,736 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Expedia Group by 48.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $161.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.27. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

