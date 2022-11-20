Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 456 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio Stock Performance

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $297.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

