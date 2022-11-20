Synovus Financial Corp Sells 561 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

