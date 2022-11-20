Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 697.2% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 127,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $82.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29.

