Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at UBS Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Foot Locker to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $53.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,562 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

