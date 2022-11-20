Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.