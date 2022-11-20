Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $233.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.32. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

