Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,692.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,242.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.
Shares of RKT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.
RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
