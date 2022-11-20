Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,692.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,242.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $8,230,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

