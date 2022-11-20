Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LOW opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

