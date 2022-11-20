Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 246,011 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
