Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.26. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 246,011 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.71 and a current ratio of 15.71.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.