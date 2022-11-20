Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.41.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $233.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.