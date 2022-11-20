Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $222.25 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average of $227.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.