Insider Selling: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) CMO Sells 10,346 Shares of Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CMO Michelle Huff sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $76,767.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 124,654 shares in the company, valued at $924,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UserTesting Stock Performance

USER opened at $7.45 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on USER shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

