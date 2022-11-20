Matt Zelen Sells 10,068 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,704.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matt Zelen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 27th, Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00.
UserTesting Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:USER opened at $7.45 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
Featured Stories
