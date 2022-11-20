Matt Zelen Sells 10,068 Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) COO Matt Zelen sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $74,704.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,270.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matt Zelen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00.

NYSE:USER opened at $7.45 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

USER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

