Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Similarweb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Similarweb during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Similarweb during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

