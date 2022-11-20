Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $184.56 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.89.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

