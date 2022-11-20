StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

