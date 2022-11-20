Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Shares of DHI opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

