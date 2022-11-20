Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE EPAM opened at $341.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $719.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.90. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.