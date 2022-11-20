JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 414,539 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.21% of Casella Waste Systems worth $195,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 26,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,180,820.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,178.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,385 shares of company stock worth $7,313,845. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

