JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $197,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 697,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,039,000 after buying an additional 103,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.22 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $221.76. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

