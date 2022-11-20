JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 473,069 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.03% of US Foods worth $208,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.