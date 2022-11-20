JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 473,069 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,783,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.03% of US Foods worth $208,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in US Foods by 29.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

US Foods Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

US Foods stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

