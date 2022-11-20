JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 843,403 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.24% of Elastic worth $208,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.05. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

