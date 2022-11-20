JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 591,462 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $225,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.0% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $152.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

