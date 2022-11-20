Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,957,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 691,029 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $4,183,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

