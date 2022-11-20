Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after buying an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,334,000 after buying an additional 344,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 762.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after acquiring an additional 261,460 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

