Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after buying an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 443,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.
Insider Activity at East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
East West Bancorp stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
