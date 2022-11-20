Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $12.19 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,210 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

BK opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

