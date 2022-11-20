Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $24,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $100.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

