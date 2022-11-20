Toronto Dominion Bank Has $24.43 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,072 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1,307.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.05.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $210.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $327.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

