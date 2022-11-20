Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.