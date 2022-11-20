Toronto Dominion Bank Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $23,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 33,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,649,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,304,000 after purchasing an additional 56,157 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18,751.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after buying an additional 159,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

CTSH opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Cowen reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

