Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 467.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Fortinet worth $23,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

