Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 16.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

