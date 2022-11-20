Keel Point LLC Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after purchasing an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after buying an additional 342,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

