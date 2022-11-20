Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,644 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average of $162.44. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

