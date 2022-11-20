Keel Point LLC Buys Shares of 1,211 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $198.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average of $196.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

