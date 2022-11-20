Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,127.13.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

