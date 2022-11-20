Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock valued at $590,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

