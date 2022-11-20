Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 268,352 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $22,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.