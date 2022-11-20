Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.90 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,072 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.48.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

