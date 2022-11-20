iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
IJH opened at $250.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day moving average of $239.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $289.81.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
