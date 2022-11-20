Keel Point LLC Has $303,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $345.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day moving average is $341.30. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price objective (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.