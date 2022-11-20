Keel Point LLC Buys 131 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 321,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

