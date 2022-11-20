Keel Point LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.