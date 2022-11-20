Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after buying an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,203,000 after acquiring an additional 28,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.64 and its 200-day moving average is $236.82. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

