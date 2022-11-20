Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,663,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $262.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

